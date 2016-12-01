Dec 1 Beijing Watertek Information Technology :

* Says it issued 91.7 million new shares at 19.63 yuan per share with amount of 1.8 billion yuan for acquisition

* Says it issued 58.6 million new shares at 22.2 yuan per share with amount of 1.3 billion yuan for fund raising

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Hj3pdI

