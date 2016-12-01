BRIEF-Guangzhou Boji Medical & Biotechnological expects FY 2016 net profit to decrease by 70 to 100 pct
Jan 27 Guangzhou Boji Medical & Biotechnological Co Ltd :
Dec 1 Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc :
* Says it plans to set up a genetic testing tech JV in Zhuhai city with partners
* Says JV will be capitalized at 100 million yuan and co will hold a 60 percent stake in it
* Says 1,000 units of its 1st series options were exercised to 100,000 shares of its common stock on Jan. 26 and Jan. 27, comprised of 50,000 shares at exercise price 4,077 yen and 50,000 shares at exercise price 4,059 yen
* Says the initiation of a phase II clinical trial of the cancer peptide vaccine GRN-1201 with the concomitant use of an immune checkpoint antibody against non-small cell lung cancer in the United States