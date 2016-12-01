Dec 1 Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium Co Ltd

* Says GFL International will own 18.06 percent in International Lithium after transaction

* Says unit GFL International agrees to buy 2 million shares in Canada's International Lithium Corp at C$0.153 per share

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2fHTLlk

