Dec 1 China United Travel Co Ltd :

* Says co files appeal to against a Beijing-based investment management firm (appellee), claiming revocation of the first-instance judgment and lawsuit fee born by appellee

* Says a Beijing-based hotel (defendant in the first instance) files appeal to against co, to request the court to reject the appeal filed by co and dismiss all claims from co

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/NXpnQv

