Dec 1 China Fortune Land Development Co Ltd

* Says it plans to issue up to 5.0 billion yuan ($725.39 million) medium-term notes

* Says unit plans to issue up to 10.0 billion yuan bonds

* Says unit plans to acquire 70 percent stake in property development firm for about 1.28 billion yuan in Hebei province

* Says Ping An-UOB Fund plans to invest up to 2.0 billion yuan in unit's property firm

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2gBWfyi; bit.ly/2gb1Wm1; bit.ly/2gb0Wi6; bit.ly/2gOubXS

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8928 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)