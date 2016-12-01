Dec 1 China Fortune Land Development Co Ltd
* Says it plans to issue up to 5.0 billion yuan ($725.39
million) medium-term notes
* Says unit plans to issue up to 10.0 billion yuan bonds
* Says unit plans to acquire 70 percent stake in property
development firm for about 1.28 billion yuan in Hebei province
* Says Ping An-UOB Fund plans to invest up to 2.0 billion
yuan in unit's property firm
($1 = 6.8928 Chinese yuan renminbi)
