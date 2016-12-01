UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 1 Longmaster Information & Technology Co Ltd
* Says its unit plans to acquire 29.6 percent stake in pharma firm from Guizhou Chitianhua for 133.2 million yuan ($19.34 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2fOH17q
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8879 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources