PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 27
Jan 27 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 1 Ingenic Semiconductor Co Ltd
* Says it plans to acquire stakes in three companies, such as omnivision's china unit, for 13 billion yuan ($1.89 billion) via cash, share issue
* Says it plans to raise up to 2.16 billion yuan in share private placement to help fund acquisition
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2gOT0mt; bit.ly/2fOWPY5
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8870 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
Jan 27 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 26 Deluxe Entertainment, a U.S. company which makes visual effects for Hollywood movies and television shows such as HBO's Game of Thrones, said it had hired an investment bank to look for partnership opportunities in China, the world's second-largest movie market.