Dec 1 Ingenic Semiconductor Co Ltd

* Says it plans to acquire stakes in three companies, such as omnivision's china unit, for 13 billion yuan ($1.89 billion) via cash, share issue

* Says it plans to raise up to 2.16 billion yuan in share private placement to help fund acquisition

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2gOT0mt; bit.ly/2fOWPY5

