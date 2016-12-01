Dec 1 CME Group Inc :

* CME raises palladium futures NYMEX (PA) initial margins for specs by 14.3 percent to $4,400 per contract from $3,850

* CME raises palladium futures NYMEX (PA) maintenance margins for specs by 14.3 percent to $4,000 per contract from $3,500

* CME says the rates will be effective after the close of business on Dec. 2 (Reporting by Harshith Aranya in Bengaluru)