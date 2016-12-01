BRIEF-Poxel Q4 cash and cash equivalents at 45.6 million euros
* As of December 31, 2016, cash and cash equivalents were 45.6 million euros ($48.1 million)
Dec 1 CME Group Inc :
* CME raises palladium futures NYMEX (PA) initial margins for specs by 14.3 percent to $4,400 per contract from $3,850
* CME raises palladium futures NYMEX (PA) maintenance margins for specs by 14.3 percent to $4,000 per contract from $3,500
* CME says the rates will be effective after the close of business on Dec. 2 (Reporting by Harshith Aranya in Bengaluru)
ZURICH, Jan 27 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent firmer at 8,420 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
SINGAPORE, Jan 27 Asian shares were fractionally lower on Friday in holiday-thinned trade but were on track for a solid advance this week, while oil and the dollar retained gains in the wake of strong U.S. corporate earnings.