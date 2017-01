Dec 2 Chuou International Group Co Ltd :

* Says it repurchased 600 shares for 237,000 yen in total in November

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Feb. 26

* Says it accumulatively repurchased 109,100 shares for 48.2 million yen in total as of Nov. 30

