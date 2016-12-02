Dec 2 NanJi E-Commerce :

* Says its Shanghai-based wholly owned subsidiary signed an agreement with individual Zhang Yuxiang on Aug. 11 that to transfer 60 percent stake in a Shanghai-based quality information consultation company to the individual at 300,000 yuan

* Says the subsidiary cancels the agreement

* Says the target company will be dissolved

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/cyZ3iB

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)