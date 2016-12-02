Dec 2 Tsukada Global Holdings Inc :

* Says it repurchased 173,300 shares for 124.6 million yen in total in November

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Feb. 16

* Says it accumulatively repurchased 1.1 million shares for 786.4 million yen in total as of Nov. 30

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/zDcPnR

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)