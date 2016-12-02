Dec 2 Access Bio Inc :

* Says it signed contract with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation on Nov. 30, to support R&D for project of creating a "Center for Advanced Accessible Diagnostices (CAAD)" to Catalyze Next Generation Technologies for Resource-Limited Settings

* Says contract amount is 4.42 billion won

* Says contract period is from Nov. 30 to April 1, 2018

