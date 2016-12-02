BRIEF-Skyline Medical stockholders approve proposal to increase shares outstanding
* Skyline Medical stockholders approve proposal to increase shares outstanding
Dec 2 Unimat Retirement Community Co Ltd :
* Says it completes distributing 758,712 shares of its treasury common stock at 1,175 yen per share through private placement on Dec. 2, for 891.5 million yen in total
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/50NeQV
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Skyline Medical stockholders approve proposal to increase shares outstanding
WASHINGTON, Jan 26 A top U.S. lawmaker accused the Food and Drug Administration on Friday of failing to hand over documents that would show whether its criminal office is fulfilling the critical mission of protecting public health.
NEW YORK, Jan 26 Investors pulled $5.7 billion from U.S.-based stock funds during the week through Jan. 25, unraveling a move into equities following the presidential election last year Lipper data showed on Thursday.