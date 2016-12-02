BRIEF-Skyline Medical stockholders approve proposal to increase shares outstanding
* Skyline Medical stockholders approve proposal to increase shares outstanding
Dec 2 LabGenomics Co Ltd :
* Says all of its previously announced second unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been subscribed as of Dec. 2
* Says it raised 10 billion won in proceeds from the bond offering
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/XDO5ZZ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Skyline Medical stockholders approve proposal to increase shares outstanding
WASHINGTON, Jan 26 A top U.S. lawmaker accused the Food and Drug Administration on Friday of failing to hand over documents that would show whether its criminal office is fulfilling the critical mission of protecting public health.
NEW YORK, Jan 26 Investors pulled $5.7 billion from U.S.-based stock funds during the week through Jan. 25, unraveling a move into equities following the presidential election last year Lipper data showed on Thursday.