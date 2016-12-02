UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 2 Nagatanien Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says it will use $130 million to buy 100 percent stake in the United Kingdom-based holding firm Broomco (3554) Limited
* Says it will take out $130 million worth loan for the acquisition
* Says the co plans to sell 40 percent stake in Broomco (3554) Limited to Innovation Network Corporation of Japan after the acquisition
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Wi6GFR
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources