UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Dec 2 Perils AG
* Discloses fourth and final loss estimate for UK floods "Desmond" of 604 mln stg
* Revised estimate of the insured property market loss is 604 mln stg versus third loss estimate of 597 mln stg
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts