Dec 2 Gemdale Corp

* Says board approves to buy 50 percent equity stake in property project for 518.4 million yuan ($75.31 million) in Dongguan

* Says unit's project JV in the U.S. has applied for $236.5 million bank loans from BNY Mellon

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2gOZDX7

($1 = 6.8839 Chinese yuan renminbi)