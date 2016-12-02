Dec 2 Techfirm Holdings Inc :

* Says 2,200 of 8th warrants were exercised into 220,000 shares of its common shares from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, including 60,000 shares at exercise price 1,675.4 yen, 160,000 shares at 1,659.0 yen

* Co's 8th warrants have been completely exercised into shares as of Dec. 2

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/35vXDn

