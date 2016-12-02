UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 2 Jinzi Ham Co Ltd
* Says it plans to invest 395 million yuan ($57.37 million) to set up health industry fund worth up to 1 billion yuan with partners
* Says major shareholders plan to unload up to 70.36 million shares in the company in next six months, equivalent to 11.51 percent stake
* Says it plans to boost capital in management JV by 163.3 million yuan, will own 51 percent stake after transaction
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2gfVc6q; bit.ly/2gPc45b; bit.ly/2gPhUUa
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8854 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources