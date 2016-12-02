Dec 2 Tianjin Motor Dies Co Ltd

* Says it plans to buy Nantong Chaoda Equipment Co Ltd for 840 million yuan ($121.98 million) via share issue

* Says it aims to raise up to 468.7 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund projects

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2gNyia9

($1 = 6.8865 Chinese yuan renminbi)