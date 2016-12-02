** Video processing chip maker's shares down as
much as 9.53 pct at $55.5; biggest intraday pct loss in more
than 8 months
** At least 3 brokerages cut PTs; Roth Capital makes the
biggest cut by $10 to $70; median PT is $75
** Forecasts Q4 revenue below estimates, citing challenging
near-term visibility in certain markets and issues with some
customers
** Ambarella posts Q3 results above estimates as GoPro
ramped up shipments of its HERO5 camera ahead of the holiday
season
** More than 1 million shares traded, 2.2x their 30-day
moving avg
** Up to Thursday's close, stock had risen 10.1 pct YTD
