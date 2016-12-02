Dec 2 U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention (CDC):
* U.S. CDC updates guidance for Little River, Florida area
with active zika transmission
* The Little River area of Miami is no longer considered to
be area of active zika virus transmission, it is now designated
as zika cautionary area
* There have been no new cases of local zika virus
transmission identified in little river, florida area for more
than 45 days
* All of miami-dade remains a 'zika cautionary' area and
pregnant women are eligible for zika virus testing
* All pregnant women in U.S. should be evaluated for
possible zika virus exposure during each prenatal care visit
* U.S. CDC says guidance for 'active zika virus
transmission' areas continues to apply to South Miami beach