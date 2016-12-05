Dec 5 Chengdu Tianxing Instrument and Meter Co Ltd

* Says it plans to buy Berry Genomics Co Ltd for 4.3 billion yuan ($624.34 million) via share issue

* Says it plans to sell assets and debts to Chengdu Tongyu Vehicle Fittings Products Co Ltd for 296.5 million yuan

* Says share trade to remain suspended

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2gqmyqN; bit.ly/2gEsxey

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8873 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)