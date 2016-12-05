BRIEF-Jounce Therapeutics announces pricing of initial public offering
* says pricing of its initial public offering of 6.3 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share
Dec 5 Guangdong Jiaying Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says its controlling shareholder Huang Xiaobiao plans to sell 57.2 million shares, equivalent to 11.27 percent stake in the company, to Shenzhen asset management company for 1 billion yuan ($145.15 million)
* Says Huang Xiaobiao's stake to reduce to 0.17 percent after transaction
* Says share trade to resume on Dec 5
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2gqpmEk; bit.ly/2gWD9nj
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8895 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
