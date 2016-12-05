Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 5 Hanmi Semiconductor Co Ltd :
* Says it signed contract with an agency on Dec. 2, to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipment to Rohm Electronics Phillipines, Inc
* Contract amount is 2.66 billion won
* Contract period is from Dec. 2 to Jan. 20, 2017
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/2hg9KY
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)