Dec 5 Hanmi Semiconductor Co Ltd :

* Says it signed contract with an agency on Dec. 2, to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipment to Rohm Electronics Phillipines, Inc

* Contract amount is 2.66 billion won

* Contract period is from Dec. 2 to Jan. 20, 2017

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/2hg9KY

