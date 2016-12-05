Dec 5 Shenzhen Rongda Photosensitive & Technology Co Ltd

* Says it plans to raise up to 20 million shares at 8.24 yuan per share to raise up to 164.8 million yuan ($23.92 million) for its Shenzhen IPO

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2gqDfT7 ($1 = 6.8894 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)