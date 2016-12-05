Dec 5 SFA Engineering Corp :

* Says it will buy 9.7 million shares of SNU PrecisionCo.,Ltd, a display firm, to strengthen competitiveness

* Transaction amount is 36.98 billion won

* Says it will hold 31.0 percent stake(9.7 million shares) in SNU PrecisionCo.,Ltd, after the transaction

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)