Dec 5 SNUPrecision Co Ltd :

* Says it will issue 6th registered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 10.5 billion won in proceeds for operations

* Says maturity date is Dec. 9, 2021, coupon rate is 4.6 percent for the bonds

* Conversion price is 4,315 won per share

