Dec 5 Shenzhen Huakong Seg Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to set up a project firm (JV) with partners for PPP project in Yuxi city, Yunnan province

* JV will be capitalized at 423.1 million yuan and co will hold a 51 percent stake in it

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/WdYF9J

