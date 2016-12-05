Dec 5 Sillajen Inc :

* Says it will issue 10 million shares through initial public offering, with offering price of 15,000 won per share, for proceeds of 150 billion won

* Says it will list under symbol of "215600" on Korea Securities Dealers Automated Quotations Stock Market

* Listing date is Dec. 6

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/f7i3Lb

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)