Dec 5 Star Asia Investment Corp :

* Says it to buy real estate trust beneficiary rights of a property based in Japan for 1,460 million yen on Feb. 1, 2017

* Says it to sell real estate trust beneficiary rights of a property based in Japan at price of 1,100 million yen on Feb. 1, 2017

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/PceF3I

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)