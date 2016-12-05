Dec 5 Shanghai 2345 Network Holding Group Co., Ltd. :

* Says its wholly owned network tech unit plans to invest 425 million yuan to set up internet small loan JV in Guangzhou with a consulting firm

* Says the new JV to be capitalized at 500 million yuan and the unit will hold 85 percent stake in it

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/6ShSio

