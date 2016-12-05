Dec 5 Housecom Corp :

* Says it to offer an off-floor distribution of 70,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14

* Says offering price will be determined based on the closing share price of the day before the distribution

* Says the limitation for purchase the distribution is up to 1,500 shares for each customer

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/wOy8OJ

