Dec 5 Nippon Prologis REIT Inc :

* Says it will buy three properties in Japan, worth 30.62 billion yen in total

* Says it will issue 61,330 units via public offering and 3,070 units via private placement for 13.73 billion yen in total

* Says it will take out 27.2 billion yen loans in total

* Says the proceeds to be used to fund acquisition and loan repayment

