BRIEF-Fitch - Japan mega banks face challenges from unconventional policies
* Japan's mega banks face challenges from unconventional policies, market volatility
Dec 5 Nippon Prologis REIT Inc :
* Says it will buy three properties in Japan, worth 30.62 billion yen in total
* Says it will issue 61,330 units via public offering and 3,070 units via private placement for 13.73 billion yen in total
* Says it will take out 27.2 billion yen loans in total
* Says the proceeds to be used to fund acquisition and loan repayment
HONG KONG, Jan 27 Hong Kong stocks slipped on Friday, ending four straight days of gains but only easing slightly from three-month highs as investors took profit ahead of the holiday weekend.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2017 Outlook: Japanese "Mega" Banks https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/893524 TOKYO, January 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings' negative sector and rating outlooks for Japanese "mega" banks reflect our expectation that the operating environment for the Japanese banks will continue to be challenging - with GDP growth below 1%, a low inflation rate despite the introduction of a negative policy interest rate in