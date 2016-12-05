Dec 5 Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd. :

* Says it plans to invest 174.9 million yuan in establishment of an auto JV with several firms and individuals

* Says the JV to be capitalized at 800 million yuan and the co to hold 21.9 percent stake in it

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/8PcGko

