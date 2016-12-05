Dec 5 Gene Techno Science Co Ltd :

* says business and capital alliance with Japan-based firm JSR

* Says two entities will cooperate manufacturing process development and manufacture of biosimilars and bio-drugs related pipeline, as well as manufacture of commercial biopharmaceuticals, etc

* Says it to issue 343,407 shares (3.67 percent stake) to JSR on Dec. 22 via private placement for 500,000,592 yen

