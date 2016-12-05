Dec 5 Neusoft :

* Says Neu Science & Technology Industry sold 5 percent stake in it during Nov. 19, 2014 to Dec. 2, 2016

* Says Neu Science & Technology Industry holds 12.6 percent stake in it now, down from 17.6 percent

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/PVOvnl

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)