Dec 5 Cloud Live Technology Group Co., Ltd. :

* Says Chengde-based agricultural firm filed lawsuit against the co and a Beijing-based firm regarding contract disupute

* Says the agricultural firm is claiming the two firms(the defendants) didn't pay for the purchases in time

* Says the agricultural firm is seeking 2.3 million yuan and interests as damages from the defendants

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/GnLQc2

