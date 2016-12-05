BRIEF-Jounce Therapeutics announces pricing of initial public offering
* says pricing of its initial public offering of 6.3 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share
Dec 5 I Sens Inc :
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 100 won per share for FY 2016, to shareholders recorded on Dec. 31
* Total dividend amount is 1.37 bln won(13.7 million shares)
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/hrl1a1
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* says pricing of its initial public offering of 6.3 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, Jan 26 President Donald Trump's push to fulfill a campaign promise to replace Obamacare, his predecessor's signature healthcare plan, with the help of a Republican-controlled Congress, could add to U.S. states' financial strain.
WELLINGTON, Jan 27 New Zealand medical device firm Fisher & Paykel Healthcare will consider switching making products bound for the United States from Tijuana to New Zealand if U.S. President Donald Trump's administration taxes Mexican imports.