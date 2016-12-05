Dec 5 Codes Combine Co Ltd :

* Says it signs contract with Jockey International, Inc on Dec. 5, to obtain manufacturing and selling license of u.s. underwear brand "Jockey"

* Says it will pay Jockey International 88 million won with payment at a growth of at least 2 pct annually until 2028

* Contract period is from Jan. 1, 2017 to Dec. 31, 2028

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/SAV7gG

