BRIEF-Jounce Therapeutics announces pricing of initial public offering
* says pricing of its initial public offering of 6.3 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share
Dec 5 JHL Biotech :
* Says the company and its Wuhan-based biological medicine sub-subsidiary signed a biologics development agreement with Sanofi Hangzhou Pharmaceuticals
* Says Sanofi Hangzhou Pharmaceuticals will pay $21 million to the company to acquire exclusive right of its JHL1101 product in China
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/JqEGcA
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* says pricing of its initial public offering of 6.3 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, Jan 26 President Donald Trump's push to fulfill a campaign promise to replace Obamacare, his predecessor's signature healthcare plan, with the help of a Republican-controlled Congress, could add to U.S. states' financial strain.
WELLINGTON, Jan 27 New Zealand medical device firm Fisher & Paykel Healthcare will consider switching making products bound for the United States from Tijuana to New Zealand if U.S. President Donald Trump's administration taxes Mexican imports.