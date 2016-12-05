Dec 5 JHL Biotech :

* Says the company and its Wuhan-based biological medicine sub-subsidiary signed a biologics development agreement with Sanofi Hangzhou Pharmaceuticals

* Says Sanofi Hangzhou Pharmaceuticals will pay $21 million to the company to acquire exclusive right of its JHL1101 product in China

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/JqEGcA

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)