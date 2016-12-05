Dec 5 Union community Co Ltd :

* Says it has delisted its shares from Korea New Exchange and will list 14.7 million shares through initial public offering, with par value of 500 won per share, for proceeds of 7.34 billion won

* Says it will list under symbol of "203450" on Korea Securities Dealers Automated Quotations Stock Market

* Listing date is Dec. 7

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/A17Uwf

