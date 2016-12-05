Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 5 Union community Co Ltd :
* Says it has delisted its shares from Korea New Exchange and will list 14.7 million shares through initial public offering, with par value of 500 won per share, for proceeds of 7.34 billion won
* Says it will list under symbol of "203450" on Korea Securities Dealers Automated Quotations Stock Market
* Listing date is Dec. 7
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/A17Uwf
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)