Dec 5 Cubes Inc :

* Says it will issue 10th unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 5 billion won in proceeds for operations

* Says maturity date is Dec. 20, coupon rate is 0 percent and yield to maturity is 4 percent for the bonds

* Conversion price is 3,074 won per share

