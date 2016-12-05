Dec 5 Saehwa IMC Co Ltd :

* Says it will sell 518,000 shares of Japan company The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd, which is engaged in manufacturing rubber goods, to improve financial structure

* Says transaction amount is 11 billion won

* Says it will hold 0 percent stake in The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd, after the transaction

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/qATIUU

