Dec 5 Brother Enterprises Holding Co Ltd

* Says it plans share placement to raise up to 1.26 billion yuan ($183.01 million) to fund project

* Says share trade to resume on Dec 6

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2h9oZlp; bit.ly/2fZkdH5

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8848 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)