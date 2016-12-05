Dec 5 Jilin Forest Industry Co Ltd

* Says it plans to acquire stakes in beverage firm, landscape engineering firm for a combined 1.69 billion yuan ($245.44 million) via share issue

* Says it plans to raise up to 820 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund projects

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2gGr1s8

