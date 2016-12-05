Dec 5 Gree Real Estate Co Ltd

* Says three units plan to set up a micro-credit firm with registered capital of 300 million yuan ($43.57 million)

* Says it and affiliates plan overseas investment worth up to $500 million in 2017

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2gGoZZ9

