Dec 5 Laurus Labs Pvt Ltd

* Allots 9.24 million shares to anchor investors at 428 rupees per share as part of IPO

* To raise 3.95 billion rupees ($57.97 million) from 25 anchor investors as part of IPO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 68.1439 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rafael Nam)