BRIEF-Jounce Therapeutics announces pricing of initial public offering
* says pricing of its initial public offering of 6.3 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share
Dec 5 Laurus Labs Pvt Ltd
* Allots 9.24 million shares to anchor investors at 428 rupees per share as part of IPO
* To raise 3.95 billion rupees ($57.97 million) from 25 anchor investors as part of IPO
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, Jan 26 President Donald Trump's push to fulfill a campaign promise to replace Obamacare, his predecessor's signature healthcare plan, with the help of a Republican-controlled Congress, could add to U.S. states' financial strain.
WELLINGTON, Jan 27 New Zealand medical device firm Fisher & Paykel Healthcare will consider switching making products bound for the United States from Tijuana to New Zealand if U.S. President Donald Trump's administration taxes Mexican imports.