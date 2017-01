Dec 5 O-uccino Inc :

* Says 404,200 shares of co were offered in a takeover bid by an individual (acquirer) from Oct. 31 to Dec. 2

* The acquirer will hold a 57.83 percent stake in co up from 0 percent

* Co's president and CEO, the current top shareholder's stake in co will be lowered to 0 percent from 24.26 percent

* Changes will be effective on Dec. 9

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/ZEKGxD

