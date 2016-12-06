BRIEF-Suzhou New Sea Union Telecom Technology proposes FY 2016 dividend payment
Jan 26 Suzhou New Sea Union Telecom Technology Co., Ltd :
Dec 6 CJ HelloVision Co Ltd :
* Says it will buy 2.2 million shares of Hana Broadcasting Co.,Ltd to secure competitiveness
* Contract amount is 22.5 billion won
* Says it will hold 100 percent stake(2.2 million shares) in Hana Broadcasting Co.,Ltd, after the transaction
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/fcA4Cg
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Jan 26 Suzhou New Sea Union Telecom Technology Co., Ltd :
* McClatchy names Craig I. Forman to succeed Patrick J. Talamantes as president and CEO of McClatchy
Jan 25 EBay Inc reported a 3.1 percent rise in revenue for the fourth-quarter holiday period, offering signs of improvement at the company's traditional marketplace business and sending shares up more than 8 percent in extended trading on Wednesday.